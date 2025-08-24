/From Pujara to Pant, meet 6 Indian players with most Test wins in SENA countries

Several Indian players have tasted success almost everywhere and against everyone; however, let’s see who tops the list for most Test wins in SENA countries.
A batting mainstay in Team India’s Test line-up for the longest time, recently retired Cheteshwar Pujara tops the list of Indian batters with the most Test wins in SENA countries (11).
Former Test captain and batting giant Virat Kohli is second on this list, with ten Test wins in the SENA countries - considered the toughest test for Asian batters. Even as a captain, Kohli led India to several popular wins, including winning two on the 2018 tour Down Under and helping India clinch history in Australia.
Ajinkya Rahane, one of Kohli and Pujara’s former teammates and a Test cricket great, is next on this list. The out-of-favour Indian batter has also won ten matches in the SENA countries, including two as skipper during India's 2020/21 tour of Australia.
Pant is next on this list. The ace Indian keeper has been part of perhaps the most successful touring Indian teams, and with age on his side, he is most likely to get past everyone with the most wins as an Indian in SENA countries.
Pant’s teammate and the greatest bowler of this generation, seamer Jasprit Bumrah, is next on the list. Besides Bumrah's over-the-top accolades that continue to make headlines, his ten Test wins in the most challenging conditions speak volumes about the quality he possesses.
The sixth player on this list is KL Rahul. The most-capped Test player in the current Indian Test line-up, Rahul, has been part of several away wins in the SENA countries. Be it in South Africa, England or even Australia, Rahul’s contribution with the bat has yielded the right results for the touring Indian Team.