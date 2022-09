A Soviet reformer, Mikhail Gorbachev continued to innovate after leaving the Kremlin, as the first leader in Russia's modern history to play a public role in his years after power.

Tsars and Soviet leaders had for centuries died in their posts or, in the case of General Secretary Nikita Khrushchev, spent the end of their lives in obscurity after being forced from office.

Here is how Gorbachev carved his own post-power course over some three decades:

