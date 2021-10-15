From Pant's prank to Chahar’s adorable proposal to girlfriend: Top heartwarming moments from IPL 2021
IPL 2021 will be remembered as the only edition which was held in two legs because of COVID-19. However, there were many memorable moments, which gave the viewers plenty to cheer for. Let's have a look:
In the 50th match, between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva was spotted in the stands with her hands folded while sitting on Sakshi’s lap.
The six-year-old was praying for CSK's fortunes as her video went viral in no time. Quite a cute gesture, right?
(Photograph:Twitter)
Chahar’s proposal to his girlfriend
After CSK's game vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Deepak Chahar got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj.
The incident took place after match 53 of the edition in Dubai, despite CSK's third consecutive defeat before the playoffs.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Dhoni giving the ball to a young emotional kid
In the Qualifier 1, Dhoni's 6-ball 18* led CSK to the final versus DC. During the game, cameras spotted a passionate young CSK fan at the stands.
After Chennai edged past DC in a thriller, Dhoni gifted an autographed ball to the kid. The moment will forever be cherished by the kid!
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kohli-Dhoni BROMANCE
After the match between CSK and RCB at Sharjah, Kohli hugged Dhoni from behind. It isn't a hidden fact that the two share the warmest of bonds.
Even after Dhoni’s performance in Qualifier 1, Kohli had lauded the master finisher and tweeted, “King is back.”
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rishabh Pant’s hilarious prank on umpire
Before Qualifier 2, Rishabh Pant was at his best and hilariously pranked umpire Anil Chaudhary. He gently tapped the umpire and moved to his opposite side.
The umpire was lost for a while before Pant admitted that he was the culprit. As a result, the two shared a chuckle before the riveting contest.
(Photograph:Agencies)
Riyan Parag's ‘mock’ selfie celebration
In the 18th match, between RR and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rahul Tripathi hit a Mustafizur Rahman delivery straight to Riyan Parag.
Rahul Tewatia congratulated Parag, who asked his teammate to stand with him as he pretended to take a picture together; with the ball being the fake phone camera.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sanju Samson jokingly keeping the coin after winning toss
The fourth match of the IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and PBKS got off to a light start with skipper Sanju Samson keeping the coin after winning the toss.
When questioned about the same, he said, "The coin looked really nice, so I asked the refer can I have it and he said no."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Virat Kohli bids goodbye to RCB captaincy
Kohli took over as RCB's full-time captain in 2013. After annoucing his decision to step aside from the post after IPL 2021, Kohli's tenure came to an end with RCB's loss at the Eliminator against KKR; ending without an IPL championship.
"A disappointing end, but we can hold our heads high," the 32-year-old said in a heartfelt tweet.
(Photograph:ANI)
Loud Cheer for Dhoni at IPL final toss
In the final, there was a huge cheer for Dhoni when Ian Bishop turned towards him during the toss.
Thus, it forced Bishop to repeat his question for the CSK skipper as Dhoni told the West Indian "I can't hear you, Bish"