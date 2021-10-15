From Pant's prank to Chahar’s adorable proposal to girlfriend: Top heartwarming moments from IPL 2021

IPL 2021 will be remembered as the only edition which was held in two legs because of COVID-19. However, there were many memorable moments, which gave the viewers plenty to cheer for. Let's have a look:

Ziva prays for the Yellow Army

In the 50th match, between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva was spotted in the stands with her hands folded while sitting on Sakshi’s lap.

The six-year-old was praying for CSK's fortunes as her video went viral in no time. Quite a cute gesture, right?

(Photograph:Twitter)