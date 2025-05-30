/From Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 5 teams with most appearances in IPL finals

Published: May 30, 2025, 18:48 IST | Updated: May 30, 2025, 18:48 IST
As the IPL 2025 final is all set to be played on Tuesday (June 3). Let's have a look at the top five teams who have featured in most IPL finals.
1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side has featured in 10 IPL finals, the most by any team in the league. However, they have managed to win five out of the 10 finals they have played in.
2. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Out of the six IPL finals played, Mumbai Indians have triumphed in five of them. Interestingly, they have claimed two IPL titles by a mere margin of just one run. Their only defeat in an IPL final came in 2010.
3. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have played four IPL finals in 18-year-long league history. They claimed the silverware in 2012, 2014 and 2024 seasons respectively.
4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
After defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 on Thursday (May 29), RCB have booked their place in fourth IPL final. Interestingly, the Bengaluru-based franchise has had a very flop show in the ultimate games, as they couldn't cross the line even once.
5. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won one out of the three IPL finals played. The Orange Army had defeated Virat Kohli led RCB in the 2016 IPL final.