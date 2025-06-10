/From MS Dhoni to Sana Mir: Meet the seven new inductees in ICC Hall of Fame

(Photograph: AFP )

3. Graeme Smith

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith became the youngest Test captain at 22 for the Proteas, who led South Africa to immense success. He is the most successful captain in Test cricket so far. Under his leadership, he led the Proteas to 53 wins out of 109 Test matches. Smith featured in 117 Tests, 197 ODIs, and 33 T20Is, scoring 17,236 international runs.