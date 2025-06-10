/From MS Dhoni to Sana Mir: Meet the seven new inductees in ICC Hall of Fame

Published: Jun 10, 2025, 14:05 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 14:05 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced seven new players to the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday (June 9). ICC Chair Jay Shah welcomed the latest inductees to the Hall of Fame at an event at Abbey Road Studios in London.
1. MS Dhoni
Former India captain MS Dhoni has won three major ICC tournaments: ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011, and ICC Champions Trophy 2013. Dhoni was a sublime wicketkeeper and was known to change the game from behind the stumps. He has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India, scoring 17,266 international runs.
2. Hashim Amla
Hashim Amla was the first South African to score a triple century in Tests and helped his side reach the No. 1 Test ranking. Amla, renowned for his cover drives, was a reliable batter with a sublime defence at the top. He played 124 Tests, 181 ODIs, and 44 T20Is, scoring 18,672 international runs.
3. Graeme Smith
Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith became the youngest Test captain at 22 for the Proteas, who led South Africa to immense success. He is the most successful captain in Test cricket so far. Under his leadership, he led the Proteas to 53 wins out of 109 Test matches. Smith featured in 117 Tests, 197 ODIs, and 33 T20Is, scoring 17,236 international runs.
4. Matthew Hayden
Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden was rock solid at the top, playing a key role in Australia's 2003 and 2007 ICC World Cup victories. He was the top scorer in the 2007 edition (659 runs with three centuries and one half-century). Hayden featured in 103 Tests, 161 ODIs, and nine T20Is, amassing 15,066 international runs.
5. Daniel Vettori
New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori was the youngest to play Test cricket for New Zealand, making his debut at 18 against England in 1997. A slow left-arm orthodox and a handy lower-order batter, he was one of only three players to score 4,000 runs and take 300 wickets in Tests. Vettori played 113 Tests, 295 ODIs, and 34 T20Is, taking 705 wickets and scoring 6,989 runs overall.
6. Sana Mir
Sana Mir is regarded as the pioneer of women’s cricket in Pakistan. She became the first Pakistani woman to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The former Pakistan captain scalped over 240 wickets in white-ball formats. Mir played 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is, scoring 2,432 runs and taking 240 wickets.
7. Sarah Taylor
Former England player Sarah Taylor was one of the finest wicketkeeper batters for England. She helped England win the ICC Women's World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2009 and the ODI World Cup again in 2017. Famous for her trademark leg stump stumpings, she played 10 Tests, 126 ODIs, and 90 T20Is, scoring 6,533 runs and effecting 232 dismissals.