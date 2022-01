PV Sindhu

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu was honoured with the Padma Bhusan by President Ram Nath Kovind last year. She had been conferred with the award in the year 2020 but the ceremony had to be delayed by an year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sindhu is the only Indian shuttler to have won the BWF World Championships and became the first female athlete from the country to win two individual Olympic medals after bagging a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.



