/10 deadliest animals ranked—you’ll be shocked who takes the top spot

Discover the world’s deadliest animals to humans, ranked by annual deaths. From mosquitoes to crocodiles and hippos, these creatures cause multiple fatalities every year.
(Disclaimer: The data is sourced from BBC Science Focus)
Mosquitoes spread deadly diseases like malaria and dengue. Only female mosquitoes bite humans to feed on blood, transmitting parasites and infections that kill the most people each year.
Freshwater snails carry parasites called flukes, which cause schistosomiasis, or snail fever. Parasites infect humans in contaminated water, killing hundreds of thousands annually.
This aggressive and venomous snake lives in populated areas and delivers potent venom. Snake bites are responsible for many deaths worldwide, and this species is particularly deadly.
Assassin bugs spread Chagas disease, affecting the heart, digestive system, and nerves. Some species bite people while they sleep, often on the face, causing thousands of deaths each year.
Scorpions inject venom through their stingers. About 25 species have venom strong enough to kill humans, with the Indian red scorpion being the most deadly.
These parasitic worms live in the human intestine and cause ascariasis – an intestinal infection. This can happen through contaminated food or water, leading to fever, abdominal pain, breathing problems, and sometimes death.
Large and fast predators, saltwater crocodiles can reach up to six meters and attack humans who enter their territory. Their bites are deadly.
Elephants can step on or attack humans when their space is encroached upon. Conflicts are more common due to habitat loss and farmland expansion.
Hippos are aggressive and territorial. They can overturn boats and attack humans who come near their habitat, making encounters often deadly.
Lions are strong predators that usually hunt at night. They use their sharp claws and powerful bites to attack prey. Lions often hunt in small groups, surrounding their target before striking. Their roar alone can warn you to stay away.