LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /10 deadliest animals ranked—you’ll be shocked who takes the top spot

10 deadliest animals ranked—you’ll be shocked who takes the top spot

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 12:26 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 12:26 IST

Discover the world’s deadliest animals to humans, ranked by annual deaths. From mosquitoes to crocodiles and hippos, these creatures cause multiple fatalities every year.

(Disclaimer: The data is sourced from BBC Science Focus)

Mosquitoes – 725,000 to 1,000,000 deaths per year
1 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Mosquitoes – 725,000 to 1,000,000 deaths per year

Mosquitoes spread deadly diseases like malaria and dengue. Only female mosquitoes bite humans to feed on blood, transmitting parasites and infections that kill the most people each year.

Freshwater Snails – 200,000 deaths per year
2 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Freshwater Snails – 200,000 deaths per year

Freshwater snails carry parasites called flukes, which cause schistosomiasis, or snail fever. Parasites infect humans in contaminated water, killing hundreds of thousands annually.

Saw-scaled Viper – 138,000 deaths per year
3 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Saw-scaled Viper – 138,000 deaths per year

This aggressive and venomous snake lives in populated areas and delivers potent venom. Snake bites are responsible for many deaths worldwide, and this species is particularly deadly.

Assassin Bugs – 10,000 deaths per year
4 / 10

Assassin Bugs – 10,000 deaths per year

Assassin bugs spread Chagas disease, affecting the heart, digestive system, and nerves. Some species bite people while they sleep, often on the face, causing thousands of deaths each year.

Scorpions – 2,600 deaths per year
5 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Scorpions – 2,600 deaths per year

Scorpions inject venom through their stingers. About 25 species have venom strong enough to kill humans, with the Indian red scorpion being the most deadly.

Ascaris Roundworms – 2,500 deaths per year
6 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Ascaris Roundworms – 2,500 deaths per year

These parasitic worms live in the human intestine and cause ascariasis – an intestinal infection. This can happen through contaminated food or water, leading to fever, abdominal pain, breathing problems, and sometimes death.

Saltwater Crocodile – 1,000 deaths per year
7 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Saltwater Crocodile – 1,000 deaths per year

Large and fast predators, saltwater crocodiles can reach up to six meters and attack humans who enter their territory. Their bites are deadly.

Elephants – 500 deaths per year
8 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Elephants – 500 deaths per year

Elephants can step on or attack humans when their space is encroached upon. Conflicts are more common due to habitat loss and farmland expansion.

Hippopotamus – 500 deaths per year
9 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Hippopotamus – 500 deaths per year

Hippos are aggressive and territorial. They can overturn boats and attack humans who come near their habitat, making encounters often deadly.

Lions – 200 deaths per year
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Lions – 200 deaths per year

Lions are strong predators that usually hunt at night. They use their sharp claws and powerful bites to attack prey. Lions often hunt in small groups, surrounding their target before striking. Their roar alone can warn you to stay away.

Trending Photo

From United States to Russia, five countries with largest air forces in world (pilot strength)
5

From United States to Russia, five countries with largest air forces in world (pilot strength)

Can fighter jets fly upside down for minutes?
8

Can fighter jets fly upside down for minutes?

From Radhakrishnan to Dhankhar: A complete list of India’s Vice-Presidents from 1952 to 2025 | PICS
14

From Radhakrishnan to Dhankhar: A complete list of India’s Vice-Presidents from 1952 to 2025 | PICS

From Bell Bottom to Kantara: 5 Rishab Shetty films that you need to watch
6

From Bell Bottom to Kantara: 5 Rishab Shetty films that you need to watch

India's growing defence exports: Which countries import equipment from India?
7

India's growing defence exports: Which countries import equipment from India?