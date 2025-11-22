LOGIN
From Meloni to 'Tulsi bhai': PM Modi's high-powered G20 diplomacy IN PICTURES

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 23:46 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 23:46 IST

The G20 Summit in South Africa saw PM Modi engage with several global leaders, including those from the UK, France, Italy, Malaysia, Brazil, and South Korea. He also launched the ACITI tech partnership with Australia and Canada, while bilateral ties and warm exchanges dominated his visit

G20 Summit and PM Modi's marathon meetings and interactions
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP, MEA/X)

G20 Summit and PM Modi's marathon meetings and interactions

The three-day-long G20 Leaders' Summit 2025 began in South Africa on Friday. PM Modi met several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit including British counterpart, Keir Starmer, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

2 / 7

(Photograph: MEA/ X)
2 / 7
(Photograph: MEA/ X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni had a pleasant exchange in South Africa, where both leaders arrived to attend the G20 Summit. Videos and photos of their interaction went viral

PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron
3 / 7
(Photograph: MEA/ X)

PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India-France ties remain a force for global good!"

Australia, Canada and India launch new trilateral technology partnership

4 / 7

(Photograph: MEA/ X)
4 / 7
(Photograph: MEA/ X)

Australia, Canada and India launch new trilateral technology partnership

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to establish the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership

PM Modi meets UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
5 / 7
(Photograph: MEA/ X)

PM Modi meets UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

PM Modi said that it was wonderful to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. “This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains.,” he wrote on X

South African President greets PM Modi with "Namaste"
6 / 7
(Photograph: MEA/ X)

South African President greets PM Modi with "Namaste"

As PM Modi arrived at the Summit venue in Johannesbur, he was greeted with a ‘Namaste’ by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

PM Modi met several other world leaders
7 / 7
(Photograph: MEA/ X)

PM Modi met several other world leaders

PM Modi met several other world leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus whom he fondly calls ‘Tulsi Bhai’, PM Phạm Minh Chính of Vietnam and others

