/From Meloni to 'Tulsi bhai': PM Modi’s high-powered G20 diplomacy IN PICTURES

The G20 Summit in South Africa saw PM Modi engage with several global leaders, including those from the UK, France, Italy, Malaysia, Brazil, and South Korea. He also launched the ACITI tech partnership with Australia and Canada, while bilateral ties and warm exchanges dominated his visit
The three-day-long G20 Leaders' Summit 2025 began in South Africa on Friday. PM Modi met several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit including British counterpart, Keir Starmer, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni had a pleasant exchange in South Africa, where both leaders arrived to attend the G20 Summit. Videos and photos of their interaction went viral
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India-France ties remain a force for global good!"
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to establish the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership
PM Modi said that it was wonderful to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. “This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains.,” he wrote on X
As PM Modi arrived at the Summit venue in Johannesbur, he was greeted with a ‘Namaste’ by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
PM Modi met several other world leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus whom he fondly calls ‘Tulsi Bhai’, PM Phạm Minh Chính of Vietnam and others