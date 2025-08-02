/From Marut to Tejas Mk to AMCA: Inside India’s indigenous fighter jet evolution

India’s story as a fighter jet designer began with the Hindustan Fighter-24 Marut, conceived by legendary German designer Kurt Tank and first flown in 1961. Entering service in 1967, it became Asia’s first indigenously built jet fighter. Designed as a supersonic aircraft, it never reached that speed due to engine limitations, using less powerful Orpheus engines. Despite these constraints, the Marut proved its worth in combat during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, flying ground-attack missions and earning respect for its ruggedness. By the late 1980s, it was retired after around 147 units built.

