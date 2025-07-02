LOGIN
Goodbye, Hollywood! Celebrities who quietly walked away from limelight

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 23:00 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 01:05 IST

Several actors and actresses in Hollywood have stepped back from the world of roles and paparazzi and chosen to live a normal life.

Enjoying Hollywood stardom, being in the spotlight, and living a life of fame sounds glamorous, right? But for some, it's not always about money or fame. Several actors and actresses in Hollywood have stepped back from the world of roles and paparazzi and chosen to live a normal life.

Mark Wahlberg
2 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)

Mark Wahlberg

American singer and actor Mark Wahlberg has left Hollywood and relocated with his family to Nevada. He told his was stepping away to focus more on family and business ventures. Wahlberg decided to move because of his kids, as he wanted them to explore the opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams.

Ian Somerhalder
3 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)

Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder, The Vampire Diaries' actor, decided to officially quit acting to follow his other passions, which included farming, business and environmentalism. He wanted to live a peaceful life with his family. Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed, moved out of Los Angeles to lead a sustainable life and raise their kids.

James Van Der Beek
4 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)

James Van Der Beek

Best known for Dawson's Creek, James Van Der Beek moved back to Texas with his wife, Kimberly, and their five children. The decision came after he faced some family tragedies. Currently, James is in Austin, raising his family, living a grounded life.

Josh Duhamel
5 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel, actor and former fashion model, is renowned for his role as Danny McCoy on the NBC crime drama Las Vegas. He has not quit Hollywood officially, but chose more low-key roles and focused on his family. He still acts occasionally and is living in North Dakota, away from the busy life.

Rosie O'Donnell
6 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)

Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell is an American actress, comedian and talk show host. She is best known for her daytime talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show and The View. She reduced her presence in Hollywood and moved to Ireland in January 2024.

Bridgit Mendler
7 / 8
(Photograph:AFP)

Bridgit Mendler

Known for Good Luck Charlie, Bridgit Mendler left acting to pursue academics. She has worked far beyond Hollywood and is now a rocket scientist. Mendler had a master’s degree from MIT and a law degree from Harvard. She co-founded Northwood Space, a satellite data startup, and currently serves as its CEO.

Josh Hartnett
8 / 8

Josh Hartnett

Josh Hartnett walked away from Hollywood after hits like Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down. He found the spotlight fame 'unhealthy', taking a step back from big and large-scale projects. Currently living in Hampshire, he is selective about picking up roles in indie films. Hartnett made a low-key comeback in Oppenheimer (2023).

