From Leopards to turtles: 6 wild animals you might never see again

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 04, 2025, 17:49 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 17:49 IST

Many wild creatures are disappearing fast due to habitat loss and human impact. Recent reports highlight 6 rare animals still found in special protected areas, including amur leopards and axolotls. Learn where to see these remarkable species before they vanish. 

Amur Leopard – Russian Far East
1 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Amur Leopard – Russian Far East

The Amur leopard is one of the rarest big cats, with fewer than 150 left in the wild. It lives mostly in snowy forests of the Russian Far East. Sightings are extremely rare, but this elusive feline is protected by stiff anti-poaching laws and conservation parks aiming to slowly boost its numbers.

Scaly Anteater – Africa and Asia
2 / 6
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Scaly Anteater – Africa and Asia

This unique mammal, also known as the pangolin, is covered in tough scales and feeds on ants. It is endangered due to illegal hunting, but several African reserves and Asian sanctuaries offer safe opportunities to see it. Conservation efforts focus on reducing trafficking and preserving forest habitats.

Kakapo – New Zealand
3 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Kakapo – New Zealand

The Kakapo is a rare, flightless parrot that mainly walks instead of flying. It is nocturnal and heavyset, living on predator-free islands within New Zealand. Conservationists carefully monitor and protect the few individuals remaining, making New Zealand’s sanctuaries the only places to meet this bird.

Axolotl – Mexico
4 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Axolotl – Mexico

Known for its bright smile and regeneration ability, the axolotl is a rare amphibian once common in Mexico’s lakes. Now mostly found in captivity or conservation centres, it is critically endangered due to habitat loss and pollution. Scientists study it for its unique biology and hope to restore wild populations.

Tree Kangaroo – Papua New Guinea
5 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Tree Kangaroo – Papua New Guinea

Unlike other kangaroos, tree kangaroos climb trees in humid rainforests. They are both charming and acrobatic. Papua New Guinea’s misty jungles offer the best chance to spot this marsupial, which faces threats from deforestation but benefits from protected forest reserves.

Giant Freshwater Turtle – Vietnam
6 / 6
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Giant Freshwater Turtle – Vietnam

This is the world’s largest freshwater turtle, critical to local ecosystems yet sadly endangered. Conservation centres in Vietnam work to protect this prehistoric-looking giant. It serves as a key species indicating the health of rivers and wetland habitats.

