From Kylie's secret pregnancy to Kim's divorce: 8 biggest revelations from KUWTK reunion
The decade-long show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' finally ended after a long run. Now, the famous Kardashian - Jenner group sat down for a reunion episode to chat, discuss and reveal some iconic yet controversial moments from the epic show.
Kylie Jenner has kept her personal life private and away from the media glare. On a recent reunion episode, Jenner revealed the reason why Travis was not part of KUWTK, "Sometimes he didn't want to be filmed," Kylie said about the Grammy-winning. "I never pressured him to be on the show."
Jenner also spilled some beans about her marriage and said, "I'm not thinking about marriage right now, but I hope to get married one day," Kylie said about her future.
What exactly happened between Kim and Paris Hilton
During the reunion episode, Kim detailed what exactly happened between the ex-BFFs. Giving Paris Hilton credit for helping her in her career, she revealed that their friendship hit after she said something harsh about her in an interview.
"She did that interview about something negative to me, called my butt fat or something gross," Kim stated. "But we spoke afterwards and had a real, like, mature conversation about that. And then I think we drifted for a while. But we're super back cool."
How Kylie Jenner's lip kit empire began
Kylie Jenner shared the back story from where she got the inspiration to start her Kylie cosmetics. Jenner, who is one of the youngest self-made billionaires revealed that her ex-lover comment on her small lips led to her creating the lip kits.
"From then on I felt un-kissable," the mom of one revealed. "I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time. Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident."
'KUTWK' wouldn’t be successful without sex tape
One of the most infamous things about KUWTK was Kim's sex tape. The TV personality admitted on a reunion episode that the long-running series would not have been as successful without her 2007 sex tape.
'Looking back, probably not,' the 40-year-old reality star told host Andy Cohen during the first part of the 20th season reunion.
Kourtney and Scott's relationship could have ended differently?
Kourtney and Scott Disick's relationship was one dramatic part of the show and fans loved them. During the reunion when asked if her relationship with Scott would have ended differently if they weren’t on the reality show. To this, she replied, ''Probably,". "But I think everything happens for a reason. That's what was meant to be."
Why Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy a secret
Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy with Stormi out of the public eye and chose not to share her pregnancy on KUWTK. Explaining her point, she said, "I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally."
"I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too, and have everyone's opinions. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself''.
Why Kim Kardashian filed for divorce
Kim discussed what led to her divorce from Kanye West and talked about her love for the rapper and how she’ll always be his biggest fan.
“It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she said. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that lead to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”
By saying they are in “an amazing coparenting relationship.”
“I respect him so much,” she added. “That was my friend first, first and foremost for a long time. So I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye‘s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He will always be family.”