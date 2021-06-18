From Kylie's secret pregnancy to Kim's divorce: 8 biggest revelations from KUWTK reunion

The decade-long show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' finally ended after a long run. Now, the famous Kardashian - Jenner group sat down for a reunion episode to chat, discuss and reveal some iconic yet controversial moments from the epic show.

Why Wasn't Travis Scott on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner has kept her personal life private and away from the media glare. On a recent reunion episode, Jenner revealed the reason why Travis was not part of KUWTK, "Sometimes he didn't want to be filmed," Kylie said about the Grammy-winning. "I never pressured him to be on the show."

Jenner also spilled some beans about her marriage and said, "I'm not thinking about marriage right now, but I hope to get married one day," Kylie said about her future.

(Photograph:AFP)