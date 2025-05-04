From Kohli-Gayle to Kohli-Faf, 6 batting pairs with most century-plus stands in IPL history

6. Mayank Agarwal-KL Rahul (5)
Playing for Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings now) from 2019 to 2021, the Indian opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul stitched five hundred-plus stands in the cash-rich league, amassing 654 runs in those innings at a staggering average of 130.80.
5. Sai Sudharsan-Shubman Gill (6)*
Gujarat Titans’ opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have made it to the list with six century-plus stands and counting beside their name. The left-right combination has scored 830 runs in those partnerships, averaging 138.33.
4. Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis (6)
The famous Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are fourth on the list of batting pairs with the most hundred-plus stands in IPL history. They are joint-equal with six of those to their name, amassing 815 runs between them.
3. Shikhar Dhawan-David Warner (6)
The former SunRisers Hyderabad opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner, two dynamite batters, stitched six century-plus stands during their time together at the franchise from 2014 to 2017. They scored 729 runs at an average of 145.80.
2. Chris Gayle-Virat Kohli (9)
Of all the batting pairs in IPL history who stitched the most century-plus partnerships, the second-most successful is the RCB duo of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli. The most-talked-about batting pair has netted not five, not six, but nine hundred-plus partnerships together, scoring a staggering 1181 runs.
1. Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers (10)
The most successful batting pair in the tournament history was that of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who stitched together the most number of century-plus stands, 10. This pair had traumatised the bowlers for nearly eight seasons till 2020, scoring 1407 runs in those partnerships.