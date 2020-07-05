From 'Kissing Booth 2' to 'The Old Guard': What's new to watch this July

Take a look at shows that will be added to Netflix this month.

A Kid from Coney Island

Streaming on: July 6

Upcoming documentary based on the life and career of former NBA basketball player Stephon Marbury

(Photograph:Twitter)

Dr. Seuss The Lorax

Streaming on: 7 July

'Dr. Seuss The Lorax' is a 2012 American 3D musical fantasy comedy film based on Dr Seuss' children's book of the same name. The film follows a story of a twelve-year-old Ted, who lives in a place virtually devoid of nature; no flowers or trees grow in the town of Thneedville.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Stateless

Streaming on: July 8

'Stateless' is an Australian television drama series inspired by the real-life story of Cornelia Rau, an Australian permanent resident who was unlawfully detained under the Australian Government's mandatory detention program.

(Photograph:Twitter)

The Protector (Season 4)

Streaming on: July 9

'The protector' is a Turkish drama fantasy series, follows a story of a Hakan Demir, an Istanbul shopkeeper, discovers he's connected to an ancient secret order whose duty is to protect the city. Hakan must embrace his family's legacy as 'The Protector', a hero with the duty to kill the Immortal and prevent the destruction of the city.

(Photograph:Twitter)

The Old Guard

Streaming on: July 10

'The Old Guard' is an upcoming American superhero film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Based on the comic book of the same name. The movie will follow the story of a group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals with the ablity to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Fetal Affair

Streaming on: July 16

'Fetal Affair' is a Psychological thriller follows a story of a lawyer who is caught in a terrifying game of cat and mouse when a drink with an old friend escalates into an obsession that jeopardizes everyone she loves.

(Photograph:Twitter)

The Last Dance

Streaming on: July 19

'The Last Dance' is a 2020 American sports documentary miniseries directed by Jason Hehir, the series revolves around the career of Michael Jordan, with particular focus on his last season with the Chicago Bulls.

(Photograph:Twitter)

The Kissing Booth 2

Streaming on: July 24

'The Kissing Booth 2' is a direct sequel to the 2018 film based on the novel 'The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance' by Beth Reekles. The movie will continue the story after a romantic summer, when Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Shameless: Season 10

Streaming on: July 26

The tenth season of 'Shameless', an American comedy-drama television series based on the British series of the same name by 'Paul Abbott'. It is the first season not to star original cast member Emmy Rossum, Cameron Monaghan. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Streaming on: July 28

'Jeopardy!' is an American television game show created by Merv Griffin. The show features a quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

