From 'Kissing Booth 2' to 'The Old Guard': What's new to watch this July

Take a look at shows that will be added to Netflix this month.
Streaming on: 7 July
'Dr. Seuss The Lorax' is a 2012 American 3D musical fantasy comedy film based on Dr Seuss' children's book of the same name. The film follows a story of a twelve-year-old Ted, who lives in a place virtually devoid of nature; no flowers or trees grow in the town of Thneedville.
Streaming on: July 9
'The protector' is a Turkish drama fantasy series, follows a story of a Hakan Demir, an Istanbul shopkeeper, discovers he's connected to an ancient secret order whose duty is to protect the city. Hakan must embrace his family's legacy as 'The Protector', a hero with the duty to kill the Immortal and prevent the destruction of the city.
Streaming on: July 10
'The Old Guard' is an upcoming American superhero film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Based on the comic book of the same name. The movie will follow the story of a group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals with the ablity to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to protect their freedom.
Streaming on: July 24
'The Kissing Booth 2' is a direct sequel to the 2018 film based on the novel 'The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance' by Beth Reekles. The movie will continue the story after a romantic summer, when Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year.
