Ind vs Eng: From Karun Nair to Sunil Gavaskar, 5 highest individual Test scores

Published: May 18, 2025, 16:23 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 16:26 IST
Here's a look at 5 highest individual Test scores for India against England featuring Karun Nair, Virat Kohli, Vinod Kambli, Gundappa Viswanath and Sunil Gavaskar.
1. Karun Nair – 303 (India)*
Nair, in only his third Test match, converted his maiden century into a triple hundred — an extraordinary achievement in
2. Virat Kohli – 235 (India)
In the same series in 2016, Virat Kohli’s majestic innings in the fourth Test of the series helped India pile on 631. India won by an innings and 36 runs, sealing the series victory. This was Kohli’s highest score in Tests.
3. Vinod Kambli – 224 (India)
In 1993, playing in his hometown of Mumbai, Kambli’s aggressive double ton came during a period when he was in the form of his life. India posted 591 and won the match by an innings and 15 runs.
4. Gundappa Viswanath – 222 (India)
Playing at Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Gundappa Viswanath smashed 222, as it became the highest score at that time for an Indian against England Tests. The match ended in a draw, but his innings remains one of the finest by an Indian against England.
5. Sunil Gavaskar – 221 (India)
Gavaskar’s innings was part of a heroic run-chase of 438 in the fourth innings — still one of the highest ever. India fell just short, finishing on 429/8. Gavaskar’s knock is considered one of the greatest in a fourth-innings chase.