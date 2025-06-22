From Joe Root to Travis Head, meet 5 batters Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed most times in Test also featuring Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, and Jonny Bairstow.
On Saturday (June 21), Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Joe Root for the 10th time in Test format. With this, only Pat Cummins has dismissed Root on more occasions in the red-ball format.
Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has fallen prey to Jasprit Bumrah on eight occasions in the red-ball format, second most after Root. Considering Cummins is also a bowler, he will be desperate to return the favours as well.
A nightmare for India on multiple occasions, over the years Travis Head has been dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah on six occasions. The two recently met in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the backend of 2024 where the rivalry had its latest chapter.
Another Aussie batter Usman Khawaja has also been on the hit list of Bumrah on multiple occasions. Khawaja has been dismissed on six occasions by Bumrah in the Test format, highlighting the dominance.
English batter Jonny Bairstow is next on the list, having been dismissed five times by Bumrah in Test match cricket. However, that number won’t increase at least for now as Jamie Smith is proffered over Bairstow in the format.