LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Joe Root to Travis Head, meet 5 batters Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed most times in Test

From Joe Root to Travis Head, meet 5 batters Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed most times in Test

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 14:48 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 14:48 IST

From Joe Root to Travis Head, meet 5 batters Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed most times in Test also featuring Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, and Jonny Bairstow. 

1. Joe Root (England) – 10 Times
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

1. Joe Root (England) – 10 Times

On Saturday (June 21), Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Joe Root for the 10th time in Test format. With this, only Pat Cummins has dismissed Root on more occasions in the red-ball format.

2. Pat Cummins (Australia) – 8 Times
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

2. Pat Cummins (Australia) – 8 Times

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has fallen prey to Jasprit Bumrah on eight occasions in the red-ball format, second most after Root. Considering Cummins is also a bowler, he will be desperate to return the favours as well.

3. Travis Head (Australia) – 6 Times
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

3. Travis Head (Australia) – 6 Times

A nightmare for India on multiple occasions, over the years Travis Head has been dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah on six occasions. The two recently met in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the backend of 2024 where the rivalry had its latest chapter.

4. Usman Khawaja (Australia) – 6 Times
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

4. Usman Khawaja (Australia) – 6 Times

Another Aussie batter Usman Khawaja has also been on the hit list of Bumrah on multiple occasions. Khawaja has been dismissed on six occasions by Bumrah in the Test format, highlighting the dominance.

5. Jonny Bairstow (England) – 5 Times
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

5. Jonny Bairstow (England) – 5 Times

English batter Jonny Bairstow is next on the list, having been dismissed five times by Bumrah in Test match cricket. However, that number won’t increase at least for now as Jamie Smith is proffered over Bairstow in the format.

Trending Photo

From Joe Root to Travis Head, meet 5 batters Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed most times in Test
5

From Joe Root to Travis Head, meet 5 batters Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed most times in Test

Which US cities are on high alert following airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities?
6

Which US cities are on high alert following airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities?

8 War-based films based on Middle-East conflict: The Hurt Locker, Lone Survivor, American Sniper and more
8

8 War-based films based on Middle-East conflict: The Hurt Locker, Lone Survivor, American Sniper and more

Happy Birthday Meryl Streep: 10 iconic performances that prove she’s the GOAT
11

Happy Birthday Meryl Streep: 10 iconic performances that prove she’s the GOAT

From Joe Root to Ricky Ponting, meet 6 batters with the most Test runs vs India
6

From Joe Root to Ricky Ponting, meet 6 batters with the most Test runs vs India