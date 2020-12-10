From Instagram to Whatsapp: Victims of Facebook's 'buy and bury' strategy

Written By: Amartya Sharma

Facebook has been accused of "buy or bury" strategy to snap up rivals and keep smaller competitors at bay. The social media giant's monopoly is known to all. Let's have a look at the numbers that do reflect Facebook's monopoly in social media: 

Facebook

The company, that was founded in 2004, has monthly active users of 2.7 billion. In 2019, the social media giant generated a revenue of $70.7 billion. 

Whatsapp

The messaging app has been widely used by people in different countries. The app has active monthly users of 2 billion. The company that was founded in 2009 generated a revenue of $5 billion in 2019. 

Instagram

The photo-sharing app was founded in 2010. The social media platform grew drastically in recent years and has and have monthly active users of more than one billion. The company generated a revenue of $20 billion in 2019.

Twitter

The active monthly users in the app are around 330 million. The company generated a revenue of $3.46 billion. 

Telegram app

The app has an active monthly user base of 400 million. The company was founded in 2013. 

Pinterest

The app was founded in 2009 and has active monthly users of 335 million. It generated a revenue of $1 billion. 

Snapchat

A popular app for sharing photos, videos and messages was founded in 2011. It has active monthly users of 350 million. The company generated a revenue of $1.7 billion. 

YouTube

The app has over 2 billion active monthly users. It generates a huge revenue of $15.15 billion. The company was founded in 2005. 

