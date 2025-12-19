/From hill stations to beaches: Top 7 New Year travel picks in India

Tucked in Arunachal Pradesh, the picturesque Tawang is often overlooked yet offers an ethereal start to the New Year. It is famous for its beautiful Himalayan landscapes, Buddhist culture and the iconic Tawang Monastery which is the second largest in Asia, the town sits at 3,048 metres above sea level. However, it requires an Inner Line Permit for visitors. Visitors can explore pristine pine forests, cascading waterfalls, and the serene Madhuri Lake. Winter here is ideal for those seeking tranquillity away from crowded tourist trails.