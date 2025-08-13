/From HAROP to CATS Warrior: Meet India’s 7 most advanced combat drones in 2025

It is a new loitering munition developed by Bengaluru-based Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace (FWDA). This is the first fully indigenous export-ready loitering munition with a range of 100 kilometres on foreign soil, and it can be deployed in 5 minutes. The best part of it is that once launched, the system can loiter in the air for up to 1.5 hours, climb to altitudes of 17,000 feet, and strike with a 2 kg explosive payload.