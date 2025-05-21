From Hardik Pandya to Jasprit Bumrah: These 5 players Mumbai Indians might retain post IPL 2025. Details inside.

Published: May 21, 2025, 13:51 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 13:52 IST
Five time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will lock these give players for the next season and prepare a strong core that could drive an impactful team next season.
1. Tilak Verma
Mumbai Indians(MI) bought Tilak Verma in the 2022 auction and since then, he has been a consistent campaigner for them. In his previous three seasons, he has scored more than 300 runs and is currently placed this season with 246 runs in 12 outings.
2. Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai's frontline pacer and death-over specialist has scalped 13 wickets in eight games this season. But what makes him notable is the economy of 6.69. This is what makes it special and having such a bowler in your camp is a blessing in itself
3. Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of the Mumbai Indians, has been a crucial all-rounder for the MI camp. He has scored 158 runs, however, the impact of his quickfire innings goes beyond numbers. Being handy with the ball, he has scalped 11 wickets, comprising a five-wicket haul.
4. Rohit Sharma
Opening batter Rohit Sharma has scored 300 runs, striking around 150 in 11 outings. He has been taking full advantage of the bowling powerplay and attacking right from ball one. Thus, making it easier for the other batters to come.
5. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar has been the leading run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians this season. He has amassed 510 runs in 12 games at an impressive strike rate of 170. He is currently placed fourth in the orange cap leaderboard.