From harassment to spying on rivals: Uber's litany of controversies

Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 10:13 PM(IST)

This is what we knew about Uber, founded in 2010, before the joint media investigation.

Even before new leaks emerged revealing bare-knuckle expansion tactics at ride-hailing giant Uber, the app was dogged by controversy over harassment, hacking and standoffs with the authorities over its workers' rights.

Riders fight for rights

Since the outset Uber has been fighting an ongoing battle over the status of its workers, which it insists are freelancers, a flashpoint issue across the gig economy.

In March 2021, following a ruling by Britain's High Court, Uber agreed to give its UK drivers workers' entitlements including holiday pay and a pension. Its 70,000 drivers there should now earn at least the minimum wage.

In the US the Biden administration in May 2021 blocked a rule handed down under former president Donald Trump that would have prevented gig workers from demanding a minimum wage or overtime.

In December 2021 the European Union tabled plans that could force Uber and other platforms to treat their workers as fully-fledged employees.

French and Dutch courts have ruled the contract between Uber and its drivers are an employment contract.

(Photograph:AFP)