/From General Dynamics to BAE Systems: 8 ammunition manufacturers behind world’s most powerful armed forces

These eight companies form the core of global ammunition supply, providing the essential hardware that armed forces depend on. As defence requirements increase worldwide, their role becomes even more critical.
The global ammunition market has become increasingly central to modern defence planning. Rising geopolitical tensions, expanding military budgets and the need for reliable, high-volume munitions have placed unprecedented demand on the world’s leading manufacturers. These companies are not merely producers; they underpin strategic capability, global supply chains and national security.
General Dynamics remains one of the largest defence contractors in the United States, with its Ordnance and Tactical Systems division supplying a vast range of ammunition. Its output spans small-calibre rounds, medium-calibre cartridges, artillery shells, propellants and explosives. The scale of its production and its integration within major defence programmes place it at the top tier of global ammunition suppliers.
Northrop Grumman’s ammunition footprint expanded significantly after a major acquisition in the aerospace and defence sector. The company now manufactures precision-guided munitions, medium-calibre ammunition and advanced energetic materials. It remains a key supplier to the United States and allied nations, and has increasingly supported European production to meet surging demand.
BAE Systems, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is one of Europe’s most important defence firms. Its munitions business covers everything from small-arms cartridges to heavy artillery rounds. With longstanding partnerships across Europe and the US, BAE plays a critical role in ensuring steady ammunition supply for NATO and other defence customers.
CBC Global Ammunition, based in Brazil, is a major international supplier of small and medium-calibre ammunition. Through multiple subsidiaries operating across the Americas and Europe, it serves military, civilian and law-enforcement markets in more than 100 countries. Its wide export network makes it one of the most globally dispersed ammunition groups.
Denel SOC Limited, headquartered in South Africa, is one of the continent’s primary defence manufacturers. Its ammunition division produces artillery rounds, mortar ammunition, small-arms cartridges and explosive systems. Despite recent operational challenges, Denel remains strategically significant due to its specialised capabilities and long-standing defence partnerships.
Nammo AS is a Norwegian-Finnish aerospace and defense company. Operating across Norway, Finland and several European locations, it is known for its combination of ammunition manufacturing and rocket motor production. Its portfolio includes specialty rounds, high-performance propellants and environmentally safer munitions. Nammo’s focus on precision engineering has made it a trusted supplier for both military and civilian applications.
Rheinmetall, one of Germany’s largest defence companies, produces an extensive range of munitions, including medium- and large-calibre ammunition, artillery shells and explosives. Amid rising European defence spending, the company has significantly expanded its production capacity, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing ammunition suppliers in the Western market.
Poongsan Corporation of South Korea combines advanced metalworking with ammunition production. It manufactures a broad range of military and civilian rounds and is recognised for its precision in non-ferrous metal processing. Since its founding in the late 1960s, Poongsan has evolved into a key player in Asian and global defence supply chains.