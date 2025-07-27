/From flying pancakes to giant flying boats: 7 real jets so bizarre you won’t believe they ever flew!

Developed in the United States during the Second World War, the Vought V-173 first flew in 1942. Designed by Charles Zimmerman, it featured an almost circular, flat wing which earned it the nickname ‘Flying Pancake’. The aim was to create an aircraft with excellent lift and short take-off capability, potentially suited for naval operations. Powered by two piston engines driving large propellers on the wingtips, it proved surprisingly stable in test flights. Despite promising handling, the advent of jet propulsion led to the project's cancellation, and it never entered active military service.