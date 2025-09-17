/From F-35 to Su-57: 6 fifth-gen fighter jets ranked by real combat readiness

Which fifth-gen jets are truly ready for war? From the combat-proven F-35 to China’s new J-35 and Russia’s Su-57, six top stealth fighters are based on deployment, battle use, and operational readiness.
Fifth-generation fighter jets stand out for features like stealth shape, supercruise (supersonic flight without afterburner), advanced sensors, and internal weapons bays for low radar signature. Most can share data with other jets in real time. The global list in service is still short, with only a few jets having seen active combat missions.
More than 1,000 F-35s are operational worldwide, used by the US and allies. The F-35 has been flown in combat by Israel and the US since 2018. Key features: advanced stealth, electronic warfare systems, helmet-mounted display, and integrated sensor fusion. Top speed: Mach 1.6. Combat ready across three versions: F-35A, B, and C.
The F-22 is highly respected for air-to-air combat but saw limited operational use and production. Top speed: Mach 2.25. Strengths include supercruise, agility, and sensor fusion. Only around 180 F-22s exist, and the jet is US-only, often held in reserve rather than flown in ongoing conflicts.
The J-20 is China’s top fighter and has entered operational Chinese service since 2017. It features canard-delta design, Mach 2 speed, estimated combat range of 2,000 km, and networked datalinks. The J-20 has been seen on patrols near Taiwan and in South China Sea, but there is limited evidence of real combat use so far.
The newly introduced J-35 (also known as FC-31) joined China’s Navy in 2025 for aircraft carrier roles. Twin-engine stealth, Mach 1.8+ speed. Still undergoing operational testing with no confirmed combat. Features include internal weapon bays and next-gen sensor integration.
The Su-57 entered Russian service in 2020, but only around 40 have been delivered as of 2025. Can supercruise at Mach 1.3, top speed of Mach 2, and boasts advanced radar and 3D thrust vectoring for dogfighting. Russia claims some use in Syria, though details remain unclear. Real combat exposure and large-scale deployment remain limited.
The F-35 is the only fifth-generation jet widely used in multiple air forces, with real combat history and regular deployments. The F-22 is battle ready but deployed less often and only by the US. J-20, J-35, and Su-57 are operational but have not seen the same action or scale. Most analysts agree F-35 leads for true combat readiness, with others catching up fast.