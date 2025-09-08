LOGIN
From death penalty and execution to whipping. How these 7 countries punish drug offenders | IN PICS

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 13:22 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 13:22 IST

From harsh prison terms to the death penalty, drug laws vary drastically across the world. With the recent case of Mia O’Brien in Dubai drawing attention, here’s a look at how different countries punish drug offenders

Indonesia
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Indonesia

Indonesia enforces some of the harshest drug laws in the world. Drug trafficking is punishable by death, often by firing squad, and courts continue to hand out death sentences despite growing international criticism. Even possession of small quantities can lead to years in prison

Malaysia
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Malaysia

Malaysia once imposed a mandatory death penalty for drug trafficking, but reforms in 2023 gave judges discretion to impose either death or long prison terms of 30–40 years along with caning. Possession of relatively small amounts can qualify as ‘trafficking’. While executions have slowed, caning remains common

Thailand
3 / 7
(Photograph: File image)

Thailand

Thailand retains the death penalty for drug trafficking, though it has not executed anyone for drugs in recent years. Drug possession, even in small amounts, can result in long prison sentences. While the death penalty remains on the books, Thailand relies more on incarceration and forced treatment

Iran
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Iran

Iran executes hundreds of people every year for drug crimes, often by public hanging. Drug trafficking and possession above low thresholds are capital offenses

Saudi Arabia
5 / 7
(Photograph: File image)

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia enforces a zero-tolerance drug policy, with penalties ranging from long imprisonment and public flogging to beheading. Drug trafficking is often punished with execution, and foreign nationals make up a significant share of those put to death

Philippines
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Philippines

The Philippines’ ‘war on drugs’, launched under former President Rodrigo Duterte, became infamous for extrajudicial killings, with thousands of suspected users and dealers shot dead by police or vigilantes. While courts impose long prison terms for drug crimes, much of the punishment has occurred outside the legal system

United Arab Emirates (UAE)
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE has extremely strict drug laws, with even trace amounts of narcotics leading to mandatory prison terms. Possession carries a minimum four-year sentence, while trafficking can bring life imprisonment or even the death penalty, though executions are rare. Foreign nationals are frequently prosecuted. Despite its glamorous global image, the UAE enforces one of the Middle East’s most unforgiving stances on drugs

