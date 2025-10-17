/From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, 5 richest footballers in 2025 by Forbes

LOGIN
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Oct 17, 2025, 14:55 IST | Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 14:55 IST

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, here is a list of five richest footballers in 2025 by Forbes. The list also features the likes of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland as Forbes released the list of richest footballers for 2025-26 season on Thursday (Oct 16). 

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo once again topped the Forbes highest-paid footballers list for the 2025-26 season, as one of three members of the top 10 plying their trade in Saudi Arabia. With on- and off-field earnings of an estimated $280 million, Al Nassr's Ronaldo will earn more than double that of second-placed rival Lionel Messi.

Argentine great Lionel Messi is second on the list with an estimated net worth of $130 million, which is made up of more off-field earnings than those from playing for his US club Inter Miami. Messi’s brand value in the US market is a key reason why he earns the whopping amount.

Ronaldo’s former teammate at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, is third on the list with an estimated net worth of $104 million a year, thanks to his huge contract at Saudi side Al Ittihad. Like Ronaldo and Messi, Benzema’s stocks also skyrocketed after winning the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

Mbappé’s quest for his first Champions League title ended in the quarterfinals last season, his debut with Real Madrid. To add insult to injury, the French forward had to watch his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, win the tournament. His net worth for 2025 is valued at $95 million, making him one of the top earners in world football.

With 94 goals in 104 career Premier League matches, the 25-year-old striker is also on pace to become the fastest player to reach 100 goals at the top of England’s soccer pyramid, ahead of Alan Shearer, who needed 124 games. Haaland’s net worth for the 2025-26 season is valued at $80 million, making him the richest Premier League player on the list.

