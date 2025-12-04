Under agreements signed during Putin’s era, India and Russia formalised a framework for joint military-technical cooperation. Through this, major Russian-origin weapons, jets, missiles, helicopters and more, began being produced or assembled in India under licence or joint ventures.
Under Vladimir Putin’s leadership, Russia has remained one of India’s largest and most reliable sources of defence equipment. Over decades, Russia and earlier the Soviet Union, supplied India with critical platforms including fighter jets, submarines, tanks and air-defence systems. This long-standing supply helped India maintain a robust defence capability, especially at times when domestic defence manufacturing was limited.
Under agreements signed during Putin’s era, India and Russia formalised a framework for joint military-technical cooperation. Through this, major Russian-origin weapons, jets, missiles, helicopters and more, began being produced or assembled in India under licence or joint ventures. This arrangement helped India’s “Make in India” defence ambition and reduced import dependency.
In recent years, especially after sanctions on Russia, Moscow continued to export discounted crude oil, fertilisers and other strategic imports to India, helping secure India’s energy and resources supply. This ensured India’s access to uninterrupted supply chains at a time global markets were volatile, underlining the practical side of the bilateral relationship beyond defence.
Under Putin’s recent visits and engagements, India and Russia have pushed to widen cooperation beyond arms and energy, including trade in non-defence sectors, industrial goods, agriculture, maritime cooperation and joint ventures. This broadening helps India access diverse imports and creates opportunities for Indian exports, contributing to economic resilience and diversification.
Recently, under Putin’s tenure, Moscow ratified a key military-logistics pact with India: the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS). This pact allows both nations’ forces to use each other’s facilities for joint drills, disaster-relief, humanitarian operations, enhancing strategic flexibility. This institutionalises cooperation, giving India access to strategic logistical support from a major global power, a major strategic advantage in an uncertain global environment.
Putin has publicly acknowledged and praised Indian culture, values and India-Russia friendship ties. For instance, in recent remarks, he described Indian culture as a “fairytale,” underlining shared respect and longstanding people-to-people ties. Such statements help strengthen trust at diplomatic, political and societal levels, keeping the bilateral relationship beyond cold calculations and strategic convenience.
Even after the global sanctions on Russia due to its military actions abroad, under Putin’s leadership Russia continued to supply India defence-related materials and logistical support. This assured India of supply-chain resilience for critical military and civilian needs, a strategic buffer in uncertain global geopolitical times.
During global pressure scenarios, Putin has shown willingness to work with India on mutually agreed terms, allowing India to maintain strategic autonomy without being forced into binary global blocs. This stance gives India flexibility in balancing relationships with multiple international powers, without compromising on national interests.
Through joint production agreements and transfer of technology, Russia under Putin has respected India's push for domestic capability development. Jets, helicopters, missiles and more have seen licensed production or co-development, aiding India’s defence modernity while building domestic industry. This cooperation reduces dependence on imports and builds long-term self-reliance for India in defence manufacturing.
By visiting India repeatedly over the last two decades, including in challenging times for Russia globally, Putin has kept the bilateral partnership alive at the highest levels. This consistent engagement helps India maintain a reliable partnership, a cornerstone for strategic, defence, economic and geopolitical cooperation.