/From Chabahar to Kashmir: Why Iran’s turmoil puts India’s strategic interests at risk

At the centre of India–Iran ties lies the Chabahar port, which was developed with Indian support to provide New Delhi direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. Chabahar is not just a commercial project; it is a strategic counterweight to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, sometimes referred to as the New Silk Road, and to Pakistan’s Gwadar port. Earlier, China had expressed interest in helping Iran and Pakistan connect Chabahar with the Gwadar Ports. Any prolonged unrest or regime change in Iran could slow operations at Chabahar or weaken India’s influence there by progressing towards linking both the ports.

