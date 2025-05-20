LOGIN

From Cargo kings to Rocket launchers: The World’s biggest aircraft ever built

Wion News
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 20, 2025, 23:20 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 23:20 IST

These flying giants have changed how we move people, cargo, and even rockets.

World’s Largest Aircraft
(Photograph:Wikipedia)

World’s Largest Aircraft

From record-breaking cargo planes to futuristic giants, the world’s largest aircraft are true marvels of engineering. These flying giants have changed how we move people, cargo, and even rockets.
Antonov An-225 Mriya: The Heaviest Ever
(Photograph:Wikipedia)

Antonov An-225 Mriya: The Heaviest Ever

The Antonov An-225 Mriya was the world’s heaviest aircraft, with a maximum take-off weight of 640 tonnes. Built in Ukraine, it could carry 250,000 kg of cargo-even other planes!
An-225 Mriya
(Photograph:X)

An-225 Mriya

The An-225 was destroyed in 2022 during the conflict in Ukraine, but plans exist to build a new one. Its legacy lives on as the only plane to carry commercial payloads over 247 tonnes!
Stratolaunch Roc: The Widest Wingspan
(Photograph:Wikipedia)

Stratolaunch Roc: The Widest Wingspan

Stratolaunch Roc holds the world record for wingspan at 117 metres. Its twin-fuselage design helps launch rockets and test hypersonic vehicles, pushing the limits of aerospace innovation.
Boeing 777X: Largest Passenger Jet in Production
(Photograph:Boeing)

Boeing 777X: Largest Passenger Jet in Production

The Boeing 777-9 is the longest passenger aircraft in active production, measuring 76.7 metres. With luxury cabins and advanced technology, it’s set to become a flagship for airlines from 2026.
Airbus BelugaXL: Cargo Hold King
(Photograph:Airbus)

Airbus BelugaXL: Cargo Hold King

Beriev Be-2500
(Photograph:Wikipedia)

Beriev Be-2500

Designs like the Beriev Be-2500 aim to break all records, with a planned wingspan of 156 metres and a take-off weight of 2,500 tonnes. The future of aviation promises even larger and more powerful aircraft!

