/From B‑52, B‑2 to H‑6: The list of all bomber jets still patrolling the skies

First flown in 1952, the Boeing B‑52 remains a central pillar of US air power. Powered by eight jet engines, it boasts an unrefuelled range of over 14,000 km and can carry up to 31 tonnes of weapons, including nuclear cruise missiles and precision conventional bombs. The US Air Force operates about 76 B‑52Hs, many continuously upgraded with new avionics and weapons systems to keep them flying into the 2050s.

