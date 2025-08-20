LOGIN
From B-2 Spirit to B-21 Raider: The USAF’s stealth game changing evolution in global strike power

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 19:20 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 19:20 IST

The US defence system is transitioning from the B-2 Spirit, a famous and powerful stealth bomber since its 1997 introduction, to the next-generation B-21 Raider. Let's have a look at what new features the B-21 Raider got from the B-2 Spirit.

1. Stealth & survivability
(Photograph: AFP)

The B-21 contains sixth-generation stealth technology, with a capability of reducing its detectability across radar, acoustic, infrared and electronic spectrum. Its deeply recessed air intakes, narrow 2-D exhausts, and smoother radar-absorbent coatings further shrink its radar and infrared signatures.

2. Systems & connectivity
(Photograph: X)

The B-2 has upgraded, enhanced communications and radar systems, but B-21 features a modular open-system architecture that allows rapid software updates, within 48 hours, and integrated emerging technologies, real-time threat adaptation and AI-powered sensor fusion.

3. Operational flexibility & payload
(Photograph: X)

Though smaller than the B-2, with nearly half the payload capacity (estimated 20,000 lbs versus 40,000 lbs), the design of the B-21 supports advanced weapons, including hypersonics, LRSO cruise missiles, and modular conventional munitions.

4. Cost and maintenance advantages
(Photograph: X)

The B-21 is significantly more cost-effective than B-2 as its estimated unit cost (approximately US$700–750 million in 2025 dollars), which is far lower than the B-2’s equivalent around $4 billion (adjusted from 1997).

5. Optionally manned
(Photograph: X)

Similar to the B-21, the B-2 Spirit has a two-man crew (a pilot and a mission commander). But the interesting part of B-21 is that it can fly autonomously for certain missions using AI.

