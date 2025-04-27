From Abhishek Sharma to Shane Watson 7 highest individual scores in run chases in IPL history

6. Jonny Bairstow – 108 (48 balls)
In 2024, Bairstow led Punjab Kings to a record-breaking chase of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders, marking the highest successful run chase in IPL history.
5. Shane Watson – 117 (57 balls)
Playing for Rajasthan Royals, Shane Watson helped his side chase 190, winning by 9 wickets against SRH on 27 May 2018. It is still the highest score by a foreign batter in IPL run chases for any side.
4. Virender Sehwag – 119 (Delhi Daredevils)
Virender Sehwag's aggressive 119-run innings was instrumental in Delhi Daredevils' successful run chase, exemplifying his attacking batting style.
3. Paul Valthaty – 120 (63 balls)
Paul Valthaty helped KXIP chased 189, winning by 6 wickets against CSK on 13 April 2011. The record stood for nearly 14 years before Abhishek Sharma broke it in IPL 2025.
2. Marcus Stoinis – 124 (Lucknow Super Giants)**
Marcus Stoinis played a pivotal role in a successful chase, scoring an unbeaten 124 against CSK in Chepauk, and showcasing his prowess in high-pressure situations.
1. Abhishek Sharma – 141 (55 balls)
SRH chased down 246, winning by 8 wickets with 9 balls to spare vs PBKS on 12 April 2025. His record is unlikely to be broken in the near future despite good quality pitches on offer for the batters.