Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

From Abhishek Sharma to Shane Watson 7 highest individual scores in run chases in IPL history

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

From Abhishek Sharma to Shane Watson here's a look at seven highest individual scores in run chases in Indian Premier League history including Jonny Bairstow.

Author Avatar
Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

From Abhishek Sharma to Shane Watson here's a look at seven highest individual scores in run chases in Indian Premier League history including Jonny Bairstow.

Aditya Pimpale profile image
by Aditya Pimpale
by Aditya Pimpale
From Abhishek Sharma to Shane Watson 7 highest individual scores in run chases in IPL history
From Abhishek Sharma to Shane Watson 7 highest individual scores in run chases in IPL history
Jonny Bairstow
6. Jonny Bairstow – 108 (48 balls)
1/6

6. Jonny Bairstow – 108 (48 balls)

In 2024, Bairstow led Punjab Kings to a record-breaking chase of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders, marking the highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Shane Watson
5. Shane Watson – 117 (57 balls)
2/6

5. Shane Watson – 117 (57 balls)

Playing for Rajasthan Royals, Shane Watson helped his side chase 190, winning by 9 wickets against SRH on 27 May 2018. It is still the highest score by a foreign batter in IPL run chases for any side.

Virender Sehwag
4. Virender Sehwag – 119 (Delhi Daredevils)
3/6

4. Virender Sehwag – 119 (Delhi Daredevils)

Virender Sehwag's aggressive 119-run innings was instrumental in Delhi Daredevils' successful run chase, exemplifying his attacking batting style.

Advertisment
Paul Valthaty
3. Paul Valthaty – 120 (63 balls)
4/6

3. Paul Valthaty – 120 (63 balls)

Paul Valthaty helped KXIP chased 189, winning by 6 wickets against CSK on 13 April 2011. The record stood for nearly 14 years before Abhishek Sharma broke it in IPL 2025.

Marcus Stoinis
2. Marcus Stoinis – 124 (Lucknow Super Giants)**
5/6

2. Marcus Stoinis – 124 (Lucknow Super Giants)**

Marcus Stoinis played a pivotal role in a successful chase, scoring an unbeaten 124 against CSK in Chepauk, and showcasing his prowess in high-pressure situations.

Abhishek Sharma
1. Abhishek Sharma – 141 (55 balls)
6/6

1. Abhishek Sharma – 141 (55 balls)

SRH chased down 246, winning by 8 wickets with 9 balls to spare vs PBKS on 12 April 2025. His record is unlikely to be broken in the near future despite good quality pitches on offer for the batters.

IPL Shane Watson Abhishek Sharma
Aditya Pimpale profile image
by Aditya Pimpale
by Aditya Pimpale
Advertisment
Subscribe