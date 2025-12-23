/From 8th Pay Commission to DA hikes: 10 changes for India's central govt employees and pensioners in 2025

Over 50.14 lakh Central government employees and approximately 69 lakh pensioners are likely to benefit from the next pay revision. However, the central government has said that the implementation date and funding details will be decided later. Meanwhile, the government also confirmed that the pension is not excluded from the scope of the 8th CPC. Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said the 8th CPC will examine it and, based on this, he will recommend changes relating to pay, allowances, and pension for Central Government employees.