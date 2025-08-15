/From 2014 to 2025, PM Modi and his Independence Day iconic turbans - In Pics

Since his first Independence Day address in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made his vibrant turbans a hallmark of the celebration. Each year, his choice of headgear—ranging from traditional Rajasthani safas to bandhej and leheriya patterns—reflects India’s rich cultural diversity.
Continuing his annual tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day wearing a vibrant and eye-catching turban — a signature part of his Independence Day attire. This year, he donned a saffron turban
Over the years, PM Modi’s choice of turban has become a much-anticipated feature of the Independence Day celebrations, reflecting regional pride, cultural richness, and the festive essence of the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 79th Independence Day in his trademark style, donning a striking saffron turban as he delivered his 12th consecutive address to the nation from the iconic Red Fort. He complemented his traditional white kurta and churidar with a saffron bandhgala jacket and a tricolour stole, blending patriotic colours with elegance.
PM Modi wore a vibrant multi-colored turban with shades of orange, yellow, and green, inspired by the traditional Rajasthani leheriya tie-dye pattern. This design represents the flowing waves created by desert winds, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage during Independence Day celebrations.
For the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi donned a vibrant, multi-colored Rajasthani Bandhani print turban featuring hues of yellow, green, and red, complemented by a long tail.
For the 76th Independence Day, he wore a white turban decorated with saffron and green stripes, symbolising the colors of the Indian flag. This choice complemented the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, encouraging citizens to proudly display the national flag at their homes.
For the 75th Independence Day in 2021, Prime Minister Modi chose a saffron turban adorned with red patterns and a long pink trail.
On Independence Day 2020, Prime Minister Modi wore a vibrant saffron and cream safa with an extended tail, symbolising heritage and patriotism. He matched it with a light-colored short-sleeve kurta and churidar. A white stole with a saffron trim, which also served as a face covering during the COVID-19 pandemic, completed the look.
On the 73rd Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi wore a vibrant multi‑coloured Rajasthani-style safa, featuring a leheriya pattern
In 2018, Prime Minister Modi opted for a vibrant saffron turban accented with red motifs and a flowing tail. He paired it with a clean white kurta and a stole with an intricate border, creating a look that balanced tradition with symbolic national pride.
Prime Minister Modi opted for a vivid yellow and red turban in 2017, detailed with a subtle golden criss-cross design. He teamed it with a beige half-sleeve bandhgala kurta, striking a balance between tradition and elegance. The flowing turban highlighted his continued nod to India’s rich cultural diversity through signature headgear.
In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a vibrant bandhej turban with striking pink and yellow tones. The colorful turban, finished with a long trailing end, brought a lively and festive flair to his classic white half-sleeve kurta during his address to the nation.
For the 69th Independence Day in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a distinctive turban featuring a base of yellow adorned with crisscross patterns in red and deep green.
For his first Independence Day speech as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi wore a striking Rajasthani-style turban called a "safa." The turban showcased a vivid combination of bright red and a contrasting green tail, inspired by the traditional Jodhpuri bandhej pattern. Complementing this colorful headpiece, he donned a simple white kurta and churidar, creating a timeless and elegant look. This choice of attire highlighted India’s rich cultural heritage