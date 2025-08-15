/From 2014 to 2025, PM Modi and his Independence Day iconic turbans - In Pics

Continuing his annual tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day wearing a vibrant and eye-catching turban — a signature part of his Independence Day attire. This year, he donned a saffron turban

Over the years, PM Modi’s choice of turban has become a much-anticipated feature of the Independence Day celebrations, reflecting regional pride, cultural richness, and the festive essence of the day.