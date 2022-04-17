French presidential debate: Turning points in political history

The live televised presidential debate Wednesday between President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen is set to be a crucial moment in a tight race for the Elysee.

The pair will trade blows from 1900 GMT in a clash set to be watched by millions of French nationwide ahead of the April 24 run-off election.

Unlike the United States, where Republican and Democratic candidates spar at least twice, France's frontrunners get just one chance to take each down on live TV.

Let's take a look at past clashes in what is now a French political tradition, many of which are etched into the memories of the French as turning points in political history.