Before Ranveer Singh, these Indian stars too went naked & courted controversy

Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 05:04 PM(IST)

Ranveer Singh has many times shocked the internet with his out-of-the-box fashion sense but, recently, he sent all his fans into a frenzy mode as he took off all his clothes for a magazine photoshoot. Ever since then, he has become the chatter of the whole world. But, our question is why? Is he the first ever Indian star to pose naked, no! 

Before Ranveer, there have been a bunch of stars who went naked - from Aamir Khan's 'PK' first poster cover to Milind Soman's running naked on the beech to celebrate his 55th birthday. So, today we have curated a list of celebrities who have bared it all much before Singh did it. 

 

 

View in App

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shocked the entire world when he went fully naked for the magazine shoot. The Bollywood actor broke the internet after his photos were released by the Paper magazine titled, ''The Last Bollywood Superstar".

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan courted major controversy after the first poster of his superhit film ' PK' was released. Back then, everyone was shocked as Khan was one of the first mainstream actors who posed nude and used a radio set to hide his modesty

(Photograph:Twitter)

Milind Soman

Milind Soman has time and again proved that age is just a number for him. On his 55th birthday in 2020, Soman become the talk of the world as he celebrated his birthday with his IG post that broke the internet.

Showing off his mind-boggling physique, the fitness enthusiast shared a photo of him in which he can be seen running fully naked on the beech. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sapna Bhavnani

Bigg Boss fame and celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani took off all her clothes for PETA's advertising campaign in 2013. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Milind Soman's ad

Did you know Milind Soman posed fully naked in the '90s! Soman has always managed to attract the public eyes with his fittest body and was one of the first few celebrities who went naked in front of the camera.  

For a show ad, Soman posed nude with Madhu Sapre and a large python wrapped around him. 

The movie poster sparked major controversy for which Milind and Madhu were called to court even.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi has always been in the headlines for many controversial things she has done or said. But, in the '90s Bedi garnered a lot of public attention when she went naked for a condom advertisement, which also got banned in India. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Read in App