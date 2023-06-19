Floods, heatwave, rain: Extreme weather events wreak havoc across Indian cities

| Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

Extreme weather conditions seem to have taken a toll on Indian cities. From heavy rains in Tamil Nadu to heat waves in UP and Bihar, people have been experiencing extreme weather conditions this year. Let's have a look at how different weather conditions have gripped Indian cities.

Heatwave in Bihar and UP

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been facing extreme heat wave this year. At least 98 people have reportedly died due to severe heat in the two states. Many parts of north India continue to swelter under extreme heatwave conditions.



Hundreds admitted to hospitals as heatwave grips North India

Officials at Ballia's district hospital in Up stated that nearly 400 people have been admitted to the hospital in the last three days on account of fever and breathlessness caused due to extreme temperatures.



Extreme heatwave result in deaths of hundreds

While 44 people died in Bihar, nearly 54 people admitted to a district hospital in UP died between June 15, 16 and 17.

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu

Clouds moving from the sea have caused heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains have been reported in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Thirivannamalai.

Waterlogging in Chennai

Many parts of Chennai reported waterlogging. International flight operations at the airport were also affected. Nearly 10 incoming flights were diverted to Bengaluru. Departure flights also faced delays.



Tamil Nadu experiences heavy rainfall

Tamil Nadu recorded a rainfall of 150 mm this year. Previously, the state recorded such heavy rainfall in the years 1991 and 1996. It is very rare for Tamil Nadu to witness such heavy rains in the month of June. The state government declared a holiday for schools in six districts, namely- Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore and Ranipet on Monday, June 19 as heavy overnight rains lashed the state.

Floods in Assam

Assam was faced with massive floods caused due to incessant rains. As per reports by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 28,800 people are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts.

Massive flood results in landslide

Nearly 25 villages have been reported to be under water and 215.57 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam. Some places in Cachar and Kamrup Metropolitan reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.



Government establishes relief distribution centres

Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 23,500 people affected. The administration has launched three relief distribution centres in the Lakhimpur district, but no relief camp has been started as of now. More than 3,800 people in Dibrugarh and around 1,500 in Dhemaji have been severely affected.

