Five secrets you DIDN'T know about Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna's relationship

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most adored Bollywood couples. They have been standing by each other's side for over 21 years now and have seen many ups and downs together. Marking their special day, let's look back at the major revelations made by the couple about their relationship in the past.

Started as a fling

It all started as a fling! Twinkle Khanna once revealed that in the starting it was a fling from her side when they two were shooting a movie together and Twinkle thought that all would get over by the end of the shoot.

"I had come out of a long-term relationship and I wanted to just, for the first time in my life, have a fling. So I decided I was going to have one. There he was, '6-feet of chocolate ice-cream', I'm going to have a fling with him and it's going to last fifteen days," she revealed.

(Photograph:Twitter)