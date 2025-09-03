/From Serena Williams to Flavia Pennetta, 5 oldest female players to win the US Open women's singles title

From Molla Bjurstedt Mallory’s record win in 1926 to Serena Williams and Flavia Pennetta's victories in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Here’s a look at the five oldest women to win the US Open singles title also featuring Maud Barger-Wallach and Sarah Palfrey Cooke.
Molla Bjurstedt Mallory holds the record as the oldest woman to win the US Open. At the age of 42, she defeated Elizabeth Ryan in a three-set battle (4-6, 6-4, 9-7), showing incredible fitness.
In 1908, Maud Barger-Wallach created history by winning the US Open at 38 years of age. She defeated Evelyn Sears in a three-set match(6-3, 1-6, 6-3), proving that age doesn't matter to success on the tennis court.
Sarah Palfrey Cooke won the US Open in 1945, just a few weeks short of her 34th birthday. She beat Pauline Betz in a tough match (3-6, 8-6, 6-4), making her one of the tournament’s oldest champions.
Italy’s Flavia Pennetta lifted her first and only Grand Slam at the 2015 US Open. At 33, she stunned the tennis world by defeating Roberta Vinci (7-6, 6-2) in an all-Italian final.
Serena Williams won the 2014 US Open just weeks before turning 33. She beat Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets (6-3, 6-3), claiming her sixth US Open crown.