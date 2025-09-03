LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Serena Williams to Flavia Pennetta, 5 oldest female players to win the US Open women's singles title

From Serena Williams to Flavia Pennetta, 5 oldest female players to win the US Open women's singles title

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 23:09 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 23:09 IST

From Molla Bjurstedt Mallory’s record win in 1926 to Serena Williams and Flavia Pennetta's victories in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Here’s a look at the five oldest women to win the US Open singles title also featuring Maud Barger-Wallach and Sarah Palfrey Cooke. 

Molla Bjurstedt Mallory – 42 years, 5 months, 27 days (1926)
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Molla Bjurstedt Mallory – 42 years, 5 months, 27 days (1926)

Molla Bjurstedt Mallory holds the record as the oldest woman to win the US Open. At the age of 42, she defeated Elizabeth Ryan in a three-set battle (4-6, 6-4, 9-7), showing incredible fitness.

Maud Barger-Wallach – 38 years, 12 days (1908)
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Maud Barger-Wallach – 38 years, 12 days (1908)

In 1908, Maud Barger-Wallach created history by winning the US Open at 38 years of age. She defeated Evelyn Sears in a three-set match(6-3, 1-6, 6-3), proving that age doesn't matter to success on the tennis court.

Sarah Palfrey Cooke – 33 years, 11 months, 16 days (1945)
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Sarah Palfrey Cooke – 33 years, 11 months, 16 days (1945)

Sarah Palfrey Cooke won the US Open in 1945, just a few weeks short of her 34th birthday. She beat Pauline Betz in a tough match (3-6, 8-6, 6-4), making her one of the tournament’s oldest champions.

Flavia Pennetta – 33 years, 6 months, 18 days (2015)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Flavia Pennetta – 33 years, 6 months, 18 days (2015)

Italy’s Flavia Pennetta lifted her first and only Grand Slam at the 2015 US Open. At 33, she stunned the tennis world by defeating Roberta Vinci (7-6, 6-2) in an all-Italian final.

Serena Williams – 32 years, 11 months, 11 days (2014)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Serena Williams – 32 years, 11 months, 11 days (2014)

Serena Williams won the 2014 US Open just weeks before turning 33. She beat Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets (6-3, 6-3), claiming her sixth US Open crown.

Trending Photo

From Serena Williams to Flavia Pennetta, 5 oldest female players to win the US Open women's singles title
5

From Serena Williams to Flavia Pennetta, 5 oldest female players to win the US Open women's singles title

From Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli, 5 unique Indian batters with most T20I runs in a calendar year
5

From Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli, 5 unique Indian batters with most T20I runs in a calendar year

Shilpa Shetty owned popular eatery Bastian shuts shop; 5 other restaurants owned by Indian celebrities that are loved by diners
6

Shilpa Shetty owned popular eatery Bastian shuts shop; 5 other restaurants owned by Indian celebrities that are loved by diners

Top 10 countries by remittances recieved: India is at the top, find the complete list here
10

Top 10 countries by remittances recieved: India is at the top, find the complete list here

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 unique Indian batters with 2000+ international runs in a calendar year
5

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 unique Indian batters with 2000+ international runs in a calendar year