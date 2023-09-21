Five inspirational transformations Bollywood actors underwent for a role

Written By: Zeba Khan Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Here we pick some performances from films and OTT shows where actors have gone to great lengths to transform themselves into characters that were in direct contrast to their real-life personas.

Sushmita Sen

From the way she drapes her pallu to how she sits before a hospital in pouring rain to protest against its discriminatory policies, Sushmita Sen stunned us with her powerful portrayal of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali, a hit OTT series created by Arjun and Kartk. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the OTT show released on August 15. It features Sushmita in a towering, career-defining performance and she spent six months immersing herself in the script to get it right. She gained weight and worked on her voice, diction, body language and mannerisms. To sensitively etch Ganesh's life before his transition into Gauri, she even wore a 'male guard' to get into his skin and nailed his walk. During the shoot, she sat through over two hours of makeup everyday.

Amitabh Bachchan

In this unusual R. Balki film, a sixty something Amitabh Bachchan pulled off the impossible feat of portraying a child. With the help of prosthetics and make-up that at times took over six hours, the actor morphed into Auro, a 12-year-old boy suffering from progeria, a rare genetic disorder that accelerates aging. It is to the credit of the director and the actor that not once did he look anything but convincing while throwing tantrums before his mother (Vidya Balan) and grandmother (Arundhati Nag). His own son Abhishek Bachchan played his estranged father in the film and their scenes together did not look incongruous and moved the audiences to tears. Bachchan not only realistically depicted the characteristics of progeria in Paa but also won the audience over with the wide-eyed innocence, guileless smile and body language of a young boy who also radiated the wisdom of an old soul.

Maniesh Paul for Rafuchakkar

In this Arjun and Kartk creation and Ritam Srivastava directorial, Maniesh Paul made his OTT debut and played no less than five characters with great conviction. He took audiences and critics by surprise by displaying his versatility and histrionics in the series and broke past his jovial and a tad limiting image of a television and award host. He gained 10 kgs and then lost 15 kgs over a span of four months to play a con artist who dons multiple looks and avatars to dupe people. He seamlessly transitioned from a pot-bellied middle-aged man to a ripped bodybuilder with the help of a rigorous workout regime and diet plan.

Aamir Khan

Aamir played a college student in his mid forties in 3 Idiots, a lean, impoverished farmer in Lagaan, an amnesiac killing machine in Gajini and an erstwhile, out-of-shape wrestling champion who was once an Olympic medal aspirant in Dangal. It goes without saying that Aamir Khan is the master of method acting. In Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal, he plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, an ageing patriarch driving his daughters to become world beating wrestlers but we also see the lean, ambitious athlete he once was. The contrast between the two personas is unbelievable and a BTS video documented the way the actor shredded extra weight over months to gain the muscled fitness of a young Mahavir Phogat. But even more stirring than his physical transformation was Aamir's nuanced portrayal of a father who, with his unwavering determination and tireless love, steers his daughters towards greatness.

Bhumi Pednekar

In this Sharat Katariya directorial, Bhumi Pednekar played Sandhya, an academician married to a man who cannot see beyond her weight and humiliates her to a point where she walks out of the marriage. To play this role convincingly, Bhumi defied the idea of a picture perfect debutante heroine, put on weight and was almost 90 kgs during the film's shoot. She also managed to convey with great dignity and grace that casual fat shaming within families is toxic, that women are not just their body types and have a brain and a heart too. For her impressive performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she ended up winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

