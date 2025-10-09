LOGIN
Five batters with most ODI runs in 2025: No Indian makes the cut

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 17:17 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 17:17 IST

Before the highly anticipated India vs Australia ODI series begins on Sunday (Oct 19), let’s take a look at the top five ODI batters with the most runs in 2025.

Joe Root (England)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Joe Root (England)

England veteran batter Root has piled up 779 runs in 12 ODIs in 2025, including three centuries and four fifties. He has been England’s main run-scorer this season.

Henderson Munsey (Scotland)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Henderson Munsey (Scotland)

Henderson Munsey has scored 735 runs in 11 ODIs with two hundreds and five fifties. His big knocks have kept Scotland in the hunt in every game.

Ben Duckett
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ben Duckett

England southpaw batter Ben Duckett has made 526 runs in 12 matches, including one century and three fifties. He has played some solid innings for England this year.

Kyle Carty (West Indies)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kyle Carty (West Indies)

Kyle Carty has scored 495 runs in 9 ODIs with three centuries. He has been key in building big totals for West Indies.

Morne Breetzke (South Africa)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Morne Breetzke (South Africa)

Morne Breetzke has piled up 467 runs in 6 ODIs with one century and four fifties. His quick scoring has helped South Africa post strong totals.

