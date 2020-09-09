Fire 'destroys' Europe's largest migrant camp on Lesbos

Moria, Europe's largest migrant camp, has been "completely destroyed" after massive fires broke on Wednesday at the overcrowded site on Greek island, Lesbos.

Thousands of asylum seekers left homeless

Greece's Lesbos island was plunged into crisis Wednesday after thousands of asylum seekers were left homeless from a huge fire that gutted the country's largest and most notorious migrant facility, Moria camp.

Over 12,000 men, women and children had overnight fled in panic out of their containers and tents into nearby olive groves and fields as the fire destroyed most of the overcrowded, squalid camp.

(Photograph:Reuters)