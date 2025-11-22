/Fighter jet ejection: Why timing is more complex than it seems

Pilots face a terrible decision during emergencies. They must choose to eject and abandon their aircraft. The aircraft costs millions of pounds. Getting another aircraft costs enormous money and time. Some pilots try fixing the problem instead of ejecting. Sometimes they succeed and save the aircraft. Sometimes they wait too long and cannot eject safely. Research shows that one-third of pilots fatally injured during ejection emergencies had adequate altitude to survive. They delayed their ejection decision too long. By the time they decided to eject, altitude was too low. This delay often comes from pilots trying to save their aircraft.