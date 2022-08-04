'Fight Club' to 'Ocean’s trilogy' - Brad Pitt’s action films that are a must watch

We are all starstruck by Brad Pitt’s handsome face, mesmerising smile, and, of course, his outstanding acting and by his ability to get into the skin of any character. Pitt is a man of action, who in a career spanning more than three decades has evolved from a heartthrob to a respected Oscar-winning A-lister actor in Hollywood. Even at the age of 58, he has maintained his star charisma and still remains a widely loved actor across the world.

As Pitt arrives in theatres this weekend with some deadly fight scenes on a moving train in his upcoming action-thriller flick 'Bullet Train', the film’s trailer promises some pulse-pounding action. Before Pitt hops onto his next action adventure, we bring to you a few of the Hollywood star's best action movies.

