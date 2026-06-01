/FIFA World Cup 2026: Check full Portugal squad here as Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with sixth appearance

With 226 international caps and 143 goals to his name, this might be Cristiano's last dance at football's biggest tournament. Scroll down to see Portugal's full squad
Diogo Costa is Portugal’s first-choice goalkeeper. Known for his reflexes, calm distribution, and penalty-saving ability, the FC Porto star has become a cornerstone of Portugal’s defense. His composure under pressure and leadership qualities make him a crucial figure for the national team
Jose Sa brings valuable experience and reliability to Portugal’s goalkeeping department. Having established himself in top European leagues, he is respected for his shot-stopping, command of the penalty area, and consistency.
Rui Silva has built a reputation as a dependable goalkeeper through strong performances at the club level. Quick reactions, solid positioning, and confidence when playing out from the back suit Portugal’s tactical approach. He provides an experienced alternative between the posts and strengthens the squad’s overall depth.
Ricardo Velho is the surprise inclusion among Portugal’s goalkeepers. The Gençlerbirligi stopper earned recognition through consistent domestic performances and was selected as additional cover. While unlikely to start, his call-up reflects the coaching staff’s confidence in his development and potential contribution during the tournament environment.
Tomas Araujo represents Portugal’s emerging defensive generation. Comfortable on the ball and tactically intelligent, the Benfica defender combines strong positioning with composure in possession. His versatility allows him to play multiple defensive roles, making him a valuable squad option for a demanding World Cup campaign.
Joao Cancelo is one of the most technically gifted full-backs in world football. Equally effective in attack and defense, he excels at creating chances, progressing possession, and controlling matches from wide areas. His creativity, experience, and tactical flexibility make him one of Portugal’s most influential players
Diogo Dalot has developed into a dependable modern full-back known for his work rate and versatility. Comfortable on either flank, he contributes defensively while offering attacking support through accurate crossing and intelligent movement. His adaptability gives Portugal valuable tactical options throughout the tournament.
Ruben Dias is Portugal’s defensive leader and one of the world’s premier center-backs. Renowned for his positioning, aerial dominance, and organizational skills, he anchors the back line with authority. His leadership, experience in major competitions, and winning mentality are essential to Portugal’s World Cup ambitions.
Goncalo Inacio is a ball-playing defender whose technical quality stands out. Comfortable building attacks from deep, he combines strong defensive awareness with impressive passing range. His ability to progress possession and remain composed under pressure makes him a natural fit for Portugal’s possession-oriented style.
Nuno Mendes has become one of football’s elite left-backs thanks to his pace, athleticism, and attacking threat. The Paris Saint-Germain star consistently influences matches on both ends of the pitch. His overlapping runs, defensive recovery speed, and technical ability make him a key weapon for Portugal.
Matheus Nunes offers versatility by operating in midfield or defensive roles. His athleticism, dribbling ability, and energy allow him to contribute in multiple phases of play. Capable of carrying the ball through midfield and supporting attacks, he provides useful tactical flexibility for Roberto Martinez.
Nelson Semedo brings experience and reliability to Portugal’s defensive unit. A quick and technically capable full-back, he provides width in attack while remaining disciplined defensively. His international experience and understanding of tournament football make him a trusted option within the squad.
Renato Veiga is one of Portugal’s promising young defenders. Comfortable as a center-back or defensive midfielder, he combines physical strength with technical quality. His versatility and maturity beyond his years have earned him a place among a talented Portuguese squad preparing for the World Cup.
Samuel Costa’s inclusion reflects his steady rise through hard work and consistent performances. A combative midfielder, he excels at winning possession, covering ground, and maintaining balance in midfield. His defensive discipline and energy provide Portugal with an alternative profile alongside their more creative midfielders.
Bruno Fernandes is Portugal’s chief creative force in midfield. Known for his vision, passing range, and goal-scoring ability, he regularly influences matches through decisive contributions. His leadership qualities and relentless work ethic make him one of the team’s most important players heading into the tournament.
Joao Neves has quickly emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young midfield talents. Despite his age, he displays exceptional composure, intelligence, and work rate. His ability to recover possession and dictate tempo allows him to blend defensive responsibility with progressive playmaking responsibilities.
Ruben Neves is admired for his passing accuracy, tactical awareness, and ability to control matches from deep midfield positions. A specialist in long-range distribution, he helps organize Portugal’s build-up play while providing defensive stability. His experience and calm presence remain valuable assets for the team.
Bernardo Silva is among Portugal’s most technically gifted players. Renowned for close control, creativity, and relentless movement, he can operate across multiple attacking and midfield roles. His intelligence, work rate, and ability to unlock defenses make him a central figure in Portugal’s attacking structure.
Vitinha has developed into a world-class midfielder through his technical excellence and tactical intelligence. Comfortable receiving under pressure, he dictates tempo with precise passing and intelligent positioning. His ability to connect defense and attack makes him one of Portugal’s most influential midfield orchestrators.
Francisco Conceicao is an exciting winger known for direct dribbling, acceleration, and creativity in one-on-one situations. His fearless approach unsettles defenders and creates opportunities in tight matches. As one of Portugal’s younger attacking options, he brings energy and unpredictability to the frontline.
Joao Felix remains one of Portugal’s most naturally gifted attacking talents. Combining technical skill, vision, and intelligent movement, he can play as a forward or attacking midfielder. When at his best, he links play beautifully and provides the creativity needed to unlock organized defenses.
Gonçalo Guedes offers pace, versatility, and experience across the attacking line. Capable of playing as a winger or forward, he thrives in transition and possesses a powerful shot. His return to the national setup rewards consistent performances and gives Portugal additional attacking depth.
Rafael Leao is one of Europe’s most dangerous attackers thanks to his explosive speed and dribbling ability. Operating mainly from the left wing, he consistently stretches defenses and creates scoring opportunities. His flair, athleticism, and match-winning potential make him a major threat at the World Cup.
Pedro Neto is a dynamic winger who combines pace, directness, and creativity. His ability to beat defenders and deliver dangerous crosses makes him a valuable attacking option. Energetic and fearless, he provides width and unpredictability that can change the course of difficult matches.
Gonçalo Ramos is a hardworking center-forward known for intelligent movement and clinical finishing. He constantly pressures defenders and creates space for teammates through his work off the ball. His goal-scoring instincts and tactical discipline make him a reliable option in Portugal’s attacking rotation.
Francisco Trincão is a technically gifted winger capable of creating and scoring goals. Known for his close control, left-footed creativity, and ability to operate in tight spaces, he adds another dimension to Portugal’s attack. His versatility allows him to feature across multiple offensive positions.
Cristiano Ronaldo enters his sixth FIFA World Cup as Portugal’s captain and all-time leading scorer. Despite being 41, he remains a formidable presence through his finishing, aerial ability, and competitive mentality. One of football’s greatest players, he continues to inspire teammates while chasing World Cup glory.