/Felix Baumgartner and four other famous names who died undertaking risky adventures

Just like Felix, Dean was also known for his daring adventure activities, and died during one stint at the age of 43. He was a free climber who went up several mountains. Dean undertook many solo ascents in Yosemite and Patagonia, including a free-solo climb of a small part of El Capitan in Yosemite. He broke the world record for climbing The Reticent Wall in the same valley, finishing it in 34 hours and 57 minutes with Ammon McNeely and Ivo Ninov. On May 16, 2015, Potter tried a proximity wingsuit flight from Taft Point above Yosemite Valley. He and Graham Hunt had to clear a small notch in a rocky ridge line. Hunt hit a side wall, while Potter crashed after clearing the notch, both of them were killed on impact.