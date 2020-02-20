February 20 in history: Habibullah Khan's assassination, John Lennon's hair auctioned and lots more!

From Habibullah Khan's assassination to John Lennon's hair auctioned.

We've got it all covered! Let's dive into today's history.

 

1919

Habibullah Khan, Amir of Afghanistan is assassinated.

(Photograph:WION)

1935

Caroline Mikkelsen becomes the first woman to set foot in Antarctica.

(Photograph:WION)

1944

World War II: US bombers start raiding German aircraft manufacturing centers.

(Photograph:WION)

1986

Soviet Union launches core module of the space station Mir.

(Photograph:WION)

2016

4-inch lock of John Lennon's hair sells for $35,000 at an auction in Texas.

(Photograph:WION)