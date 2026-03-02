/FACT CHECK: Did Iran shoot down US B-2 bomber amid war? Here’s what we know

Social media claims that Iran shot down a US B-2 bomber near Mount Damavand have circulated widely, but there is no official confirmation or evidence supporting the assertion.
Amid the escalated war between the US-Iran and Israel, a video has been circulated on social media with claims that Iranian forces shot down one of the B-2 Bombers used by the US on Saturday (Feb 28).
The video was shared by journalist Sulaiman Ahmed on X. "A large aerial object appears to have been shot down near Mount Damavand in northern Iran. Footage shows a burning object falling from the sky before exploding on impact," Ahmed wrote in the caption of the video.
Ahmed did not claim that it was a B-2 bomber. The speculation completely escalated by the internet users, with one saying, “Never seen any impact like this, and again nobody ever saw a B2 bomber crashing. My bet is it is a B2 bomber."
There is no evidence as of now, nor any confirmation from the authorities, that it was a B-2 bomber. Iran has strong incentives to publicise such a loss if it had occurred.
A B-2 bomber is a US Air Force long-range stealth heavy bomber designed to pass through advanced air defences to conduct strikes on targets. The Pentagon confirmed that B-2 bombers were used by the US Air Force in the joint operation with the IDF to strike targets in Iran.