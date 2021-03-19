Facebook's AI reality: Scroll images on a computer screen by just thinking about it

Facebook Reality Labs

Facebook had earlier said it was building an interface for AR "that won’t force us to choose between interacting with our devices and the world around us."

"We’re developing natural, intuitive ways to interact with always-available AR glasses because we believe this will transform the way we connect with people near and far," it said.

Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) Research is using EMG — electromyography — sensors to translate electrical motor nerve signals that travel through the wrist to the hand into digital commands that you can use to control the functions of a device.

These signals let you communicate crisp one-bit commands to your device, a degree of control that’s highly personalise and adaptable to many situations.

