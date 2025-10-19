/F/A-18 Super Hornet vs Rafale: 6 key differences between these advanced fighter jets

The Rafale M has proven its capability in combat from aircraft carriers like the French Charles de Gaulle. India’s Navy has also selected the Rafale M after trials where it outperformed the F/A-18E/F in deck take-offs, maintenance checks, and sensor performance. The Super Hornet remains key to the U.S. Navy but faces limited export success. Rafale’s versatility and combat-proven record make it the more adaptable fighter for multiple environments.